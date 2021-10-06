 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $95,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. UNPACK & MOVE IN! This darling 2 bed, 2 bath manufactured home features a nice kitchen, cozy living room, combination dining room, spacious bedrooms, carpet & vinyl flooring throughout, and a mud room. Walk outside to a fully fenced back yard perfect for your pets or children. Call TODAY to visit this home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News