 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $240,000

2 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $240,000

2 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $240,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Tired of cookie cutter homes and looking for something different? This double wide manufactured home has been artfully converted using period materials to mimic a lovely Craftsman home. Eclectic interior features vintage elements like antique doors, reclaimed wood floors and clawfoot tub. Propane fireplace and two on demand tankless water heaters. Large workshop, detached garage and covered patio. Cash or non-standard loans. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News