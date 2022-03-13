 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $275,000

Make all of your dreams come true on this stunning 5 acre parcel. Well (8gpm w/new pump), 2350 gallon holding tank, septic and power are all in. 1450 sq. ft. metal shop with concrete floor and separate 200 amp service, large metal covered RV/Boat Parking, chicken coop and multiple outbuildings. Mobile is not financeable due to the age/additions, and has no value. Buyer to do own due diligence. Being sold AS IS. Check out the video!

