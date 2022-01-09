 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $270,000

2 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $270,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. GREAT STARTER OR RENTAL. Lrg living-dining room w/ wood floors or XL living room when you use kitchen nook for dining. Warmth from gas heat or potentially from gas FP. 2 bdrms w/ full bath upstairs plus full bath & office down. New roof is being installed in January. Covered patio area w/ large yard for children, pets, or garden all on this 60x120 R-2 zoned parcel. Convenient location near schools (w/o crossing busy street), doctors, banks, stores & restaurants.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News