2 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $270,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. GREAT STARTER OR RENTAL. Lrg living-dining room w/ wood floors or XL living room when you use kitchen nook for dining. Warmth from gas heat or potentially from gas FP. 2 bdrms w/ full bath upstairs plus full bath & office down. New roof is being installed in January. Covered patio area w/ large yard for children, pets, or garden all on this 60x120 R-2 zoned parcel. Convenient location near schools (w/o crossing busy street), doctors, banks, stores & restaurants.