Accepted Offer with Contingencies. GREAT STARTER OR RENTAL. Lrg living-dining room w/ wood floors or XL living room when you use kitchen nook for dining. Warmth from gas heat or potentially from gas FP. 2 bdrms w/ full bath upstairs plus full bath & office down. New roof is being installed in January. Covered patio area w/ large yard for children, pets, or garden all on this 60x120 R-2 zoned parcel. Convenient location near schools (w/o crossing busy street), doctors, banks, stores & restaurants.
2 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $270,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The fire may have been inevitable. Here's what the fire marshal and the tenants have to say. They join a choir of prior complaints about the landlords.
Here's what's physically going to happen — and which streets are closed — during the demolition.
Apartments are envisioned there. It's been a very long haul to get to this point, including a stop at the Oregon Supreme Court.
Protocols remain the same — for now.
Capacity for the Beavers' coming football season will be lower. Find out by how much.
Corvallis residents and beyond were treated to a loud boom on Friday morning, Jan. 7, when workers set explosives and imploded the west side o…
A crash on Interstate 5 in Linn County left one dead Wednesday morning, Jan. 5.
A large crowd turns out in front of the Benton County Courthouse to rally behind democracy.
Gary Payton II has long been known as a defensive stopper without much offensive game.
Also, Gov. Kate Brown also ordered the Oregon National Guard to deploy 500 "non-clinically trained" members to help relieve hospital staff.