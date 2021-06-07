 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $277,000

Cute bungalow on main street close to downtown & city amenities. Updated kitchen & living room with modern appliances & hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms and 1 updated bathroom. Zoned residential & commercial, great for residence, in-home business or rental. Fenced backyard with garden space, additional room with laminate flooring - possible 3rd bedroom or office with separate entry. Recent improvements include: new flooring, interior & exterior painting, plumbing, vinyl windows, landscaping. View More

