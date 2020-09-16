2000 flashback: Contender or pretender?

"To do it on national TV in a bowl game, that bothered me," he said. "It's just going to make me hungrier. It was great to be in Hawaii. But it's going to make me mad if we even come anywhere near Hawaii this year."

In fact, the Beavers have concluded every post-practice team huddle with a unison chant of "Rose Bowl."

"There's a different tone. When you haven't done it for 30-odd years, there's still that doubt in the back of your mind. Now we've done it, we've gained some respect and we want to improve on that," junior quarterback Jonathan Smith said.

"There's still that high level of excitement. We realize we can do it, so any sense of doubt is gone. We went to Hawaii, which was a great time, it just didn't turn out great at the end."

Program moving ahead

The Beavers haven't been idle since losing to Hawaii.

• Washington State secondary assistant Craig Bray, a long-time Erickson protegee, was hired to replace Willy Robinson, who left OSU to become the secondary coach for the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers.