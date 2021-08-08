3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $339,500

Beautiful one level home in lehigh area. This home has it all 3 bedrooms, 2 baths 1339 sqft home with a lot of charm, including a huge fenced-in backyard with pleanty of room for gardening, shed and a covered patio. The light and bright living room with a gas fireplace is perfect for family gatherings. Bonus area could be a family room or a formal dining area, original hardwood throughout, 2 car garage with plenty of parking, AC, close access to I-5 and shopping. This home is a must see!