3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $349,900

Beautifully remodeled single level home 3/2 with 2 car garage and RV parking on a quiet dead end street in excellent Albany location. Cozy bungalow lives larger than the footage reveals with an open concept from front to back. Living room and dining room open to the covered patio and back yard and provide a great space for entertaining. Master has ample storage, an ensuite and opens to covered patio. Home has two outbuildings for storage, office, studio or man cave/she shed. Tons of possibilities and close to walking trails and shopping. Make this home your new Albany, Basecamp!