3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $355,000

Come check out your own private creek! Single-level home with extra living space not included in SQFT. Updated electric 2013, new well system 2014, new PEX plumbing, new siding, new insulation in walls, new roof, new tankless hot water heater, new windows, new carpet, real wood floors, new mini split, new covered back porch, finished garage, new blacktop with RV parking and drain! This home has so much to offer and too many updates to list! This is the one you really must see for yourself!!

