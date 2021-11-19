 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $369,900

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $369,900

Come check out this lovely home that was built in 2017. This house features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a gas stove, and a kitchen island! The backyard includes a covered patio with room for seating, an area to have a garden or flower bed, and a fully fenced yard for your furry friends. This gorgeous home won't last long, so see it while you can! Open House: Fri 11/19: 3-5, Sat 11/20: 11-1

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News