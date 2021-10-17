3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $380,000

This home has been lovingly maintained and is move in ready. The open floor plan features a vaulted ceiling with fan, hardwood floors a cozy gas fireplace. The main bedroom features a large closet and private bath. Down the hall you will find 2 more bedrooms the inside laundry and the second bath. Enjoy sunny or rainy days on the spacious covered patio. The home is beautifully landscaped, font and back with a wide walking path in the back. Welcome home ! Open house Sunday 11-2pm.