Don't miss this stunning like new home built in 2020. It's open layout features 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Spacious kitchen with creek views. Matching granite countertops and alder cabinets. Exterior boosts professional landscaping throughout including a fire pit area near the creek and covered patio overlooking the backyard. Concrete driveway pad, room to build a garage. Home & upper property out of floodplain. All utilities new in 2020. Large city lot .31 acre. Call on this one today!
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $387,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Corvallis woman who was killed in a pickup-versus-bicycle crash on Sunday, Nov. 28 near …
Also found in violation was a bar in Philomath and a service club's restaurant in Corvallis.
An elderly female bicyclist was killed in a traffic crash west of Philomath on Highway 34 Sunday morning, according to the Benton County Sheri…
While the company 'pops up' in 100-plus communities nationwide, this is its first in Corvallis — which has strong ties to the company's leadership.
A Corvallis man has been arrested on an alleged first-degree arson charge.
Nicole Garett loves to create experiences for people — whether it be a tea party, luxury picnic, birthday party, corporate event or wedding. I…
Here's when to expect the worst of it.
Here's what residents of Corvallis need to know
A plaintiff's lawyer has taken the first steps into what could become a lawsuit against the city of Albany following a mid-summer crash of an …
Benton County has tentatively ruled out a South Corvallis site for a new jail and other components of its proposed justice improvement plan.