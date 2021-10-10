 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $420,000

Check out this great 3 bed, 2 bath home in North Albany. The home features: Vaulted and 9' ceilings, gas fireplace, UGS, gas furnace, and A/C. Kitchen situated in the center of the house with included SS Appliances. Main bedroom features dual sinks, separate shower, jetted tub and walk-in closet. 3 slider doors from various areas open to the large enclosed deck with skylights, windows, and carpet for additional entertaining space. Check out the video!

View More

