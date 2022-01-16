 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $425,000

Rare Albany riverfront home with views of the Willamette. Opportunities to canoe/kayak with boat access nearby. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, hardwood floors, lots of period style updates, detached shop, deck & patio with great river & park views, parking pad for off-street parking. Approx 1600 sqft. Home is situated nicely at the end of a quiet street. Open House on Sat, Jan 15th from 1-3pm. $425k!

