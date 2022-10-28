 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $440,000

It has all the "I wants" with spacious kitchen that has large pantry & plenty of counter space open to the living room with gas fireplace. Guest half bath on main floor and bedrooms/additional bathrooms upstairs. Primary suite boasts vaulted ceilings, large shower, walk in closet & dual sinks with expansive cabinets and counter space. Enjoy every season in your back yard with semi covered patio and enough room for your furry friends. It is what you been looking for in a desirable newer Albany ne

