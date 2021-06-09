3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $464,000

Custom built rustic home on 1 acre in beautiful country setting 1 mile from downtown. Easy access to Corvallis and N. Albany village. Enjoy sunset and abundant wildlife on back deck amongst the Douglas fir trees. 700 sq ft unfinished basement and shop provide plenty of room for hobbies or exercise room. Enjoy the green space and privacy on dead end lane. Benefit from control of utility bills with own well and septic. View More