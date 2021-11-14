Wonderful home located on large .22 acre corner lot in North Albany. Home features both a living room and family room with an area dining. Main level utility room. Large master suite on 2nd level with two additional bedrooms and a large bonus room or 4th bedroom. Main level features beautiful Brazilian Cherry Oak Floors. Step outside to a large covered deck. Plenty of storage in an 8X20 stick built shed on the side. Large backyard with plenty of room for a garden and room for an RV! Won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $465,000
