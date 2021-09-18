 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $479,500

Country living on just over an acre approximately 4 miles to downtown Albany. So much to see in this newly remodeled home with large addition including a super-sized garage! A separate-entry bonus room ideal for an office or mini-retreat. Renovations include new roof, Plumbing, Electrical, new appliances, new flooring, interior and exterior paint. New septic system and HVAC too. Room for a shop and RV parking.

