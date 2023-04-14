Almost new, adorable home in convenient, East Albany neighborhood. Entertain in the gourmet kitchen w/large center island and quartz counters while conversing w/company in the light and bright dining/living area. Durable laminate flooring throughout the main living areas with tile flooring in bathrooms. Shower & Lg WIC in Primary Bedroom. Find your zen in the lovely, private, professionally landscaped backyard while watching birds and wildlife in the open wetlands behind. Gem of a home, won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $490,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
We've got two country artists and an alternative band from the '90s.
The case has garnered considerable attention on social media.
Oregon State center Jelena Mitrovic will not return for a fifth season and is hoping to continue her basketball career as a professional.
The Corvallis School District announced three new administrators who will begin their roles July 1. Lincoln Elementary and Linus Pauling Middl…
The Oregon State women's basketball team has added transfer Sela Heide to its roster for the upcoming season.