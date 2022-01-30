 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $495,000

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $495,000

Great updated single level home with vaulted ceiling and open floor plan with fresh interior paint. Newer espresso cabinets with nice tile back splash and updated appliances. Newer bathrooms with updated vanities, counters and fixtures. Nice size bedrooms with vaulted master retreat. Large yard with huge deck, room for a RV with fully fenced yard. Located towards the end of a dead end street.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News