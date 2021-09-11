Home, at last! Sought-after North Albany 1/4 acre landscaped lot with covered front porch, oversized garage, tons of storage. Upgrades include: high efficiency hardwood, tile and hypo allergenic European cork floors, exterior camera system, new light fixtures, ceiling fans. Big bonus room (family room? home gym? 4th bedroom?) upstairs with skylights. Bosc pear & Japanese apple trees, fenced-in garden area. Double French doors lead to covered back deck. Brand new stainless appliances.
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $497,500
