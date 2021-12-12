 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $499,900

Large .48 acre lot in North Albany w/ great single level home and shop now available! Home features a great floor plan w/ 1958 SF. Large LR w/ fireplace and gas stove, amazing kitchen w/ ample counter space and island! Formal dining space as well! Enjoy the large 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath! Outside features fully fenced yard w/ room for RV parking. Shop is 24x36 w/ concrete floors and power. New roof and more! Enjoy the forced air heat and AC! Call today for your appt to view!

