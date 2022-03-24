Welcome Home! This lovely, bright, turnkey home is waiting for you. Inviting layout, spacious rooms, ready for you to entertain indoor & out. 3 bed, 2.5 bath, SS appliances, gas fireplace. Large, wonderfully maintained, fully fenced backyard with raised veggie beds & storage shed. New 40 year roof in 2021, new hot water heater in 2020, new furnace and central A/C in 2018.
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $519,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's what she'll do with it.
Fears of harming the environment and being trapped by wildfire or a natural disaster dominated a public hearing for a proposed Corvallis housi…
A major Corvallis event came roaring back to life Friday night at the Oregon State University Alumni Center just a week after the state droppe…
The Corvallis Police Department has arrested a Philomath man on suspicion of assaulting another man with a knife, stabbing him twice.
A Lebanon and a Redmond resident are dead.
Because of the pandemic, not everything is in place just yet. Here are the holes to fill.
Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey won the individual all-around title on Saturday night at the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships in West Valley Ci…
Beautiful but dangerous, the county weighs its options.
To some at Oregon’s old-timiest, fiddliest music competition, winning is crucial.
Gathering Together Farm near Philomath opened up a seasonal farm stand and restaurant March 15.