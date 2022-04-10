 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $522,990

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $522,990

The 1574 square foot Hudson is an efficiently-designed, mid-sized single level home offering both space and comfort. The open kitchen is a chefs dream, with counter space galore, plenty of cupboard storage and a breakfast bar. The expansive living room and adjoining dining area complete this eating and entertainment space. The spacious and private main suite boasts a dual vanity bathroom, optional separate shower and an enormous closet. The other two sizeable bedrooms, one of which may be converted into a den or office, share the second bathroom and round out this well-planned home. Photos and floorplan are of a similar home. Upgrades and selections shown may vary. Contact Agent for specific details.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OSU gymnastics: Disappointment fades after Seattle Regional

OSU gymnastics: Disappointment fades after Seattle Regional

Immediately after the Oregon State gymnastics team was knocked out of the Seattle Regional in the semifinal round last Thursday, senior Madi Dagen could feel nothing but the weight of the loss. The team placed third in its four-team session by the slimmest of margins and did not advance to Saturday’s regional final.

Albany woman charged with murder

Albany woman charged with murder

An Albany woman was formally accused of murder in Linn County Circuit on Monday afternoon, April 4, and a judge ordered her to be held without bail.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News