3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $523,990

The 2470 square foot Stoneridge Encore is a smartly designed two-story home offering equal parts style and space. The main floor is comfortable and inviting, with an open concept large kitchen and great room, formal dining room, and powder bathroom. If desired, there is an option to convert the formal dining area to a fourth bedroom with full bathroom. Upstairs features three bedrooms, a conveniently located laundry room, and the extra roomy bonus room. Another great option available is to alter this room into a junior suite, which includes a full bathroom and sizable closet. The main bedroom features an oversized closet plus a deluxe ensuite bath, including a soaking tub and double vanity. The versatile Stoneridge Encore delivers everything you need and more, in a sizable yet charming package. Photos and floorplan are of a similar home. Upgrades and selections shown may vary. Contact Agent for specific details.