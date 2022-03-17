The 2470 square foot Stoneridge Encore is a smartly designed two-story home offering equal parts style and space. The main floor is comfortable and inviting, with an open concept large kitchen and great room, formal dining room, and powder bathroom. If desired, there is an option to convert the formal dining area to a fourth bedroom with full bathroom. Upstairs features three bedrooms, a conveniently located laundry room, and the extra roomy bonus room. Another great option available is to alter this room into a junior suite, which includes a full bathroom and sizable closet. The main bedroom features an oversized closet plus a deluxe ensuite bath, including a soaking tub and double vanity. The versatile Stoneridge Encore delivers everything you need and more, in a sizable yet charming package. Photos and floorplan are of a similar home. Upgrades and selections shown may vary. Contact Agent for specific details.
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $523,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
NAACP has picketed Fred Meyer, demanding the Portland-headquartered retailer apologize or face boycott for discrimination three women say they…
Gathering Together Farm near Philomath opened up a seasonal farm stand and restaurant March 15.
The idea is to increase accessibility and safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers traveling through campus.
A little bureaucracy can't stop a dedicated group from helping the homeless in Corvallis.
On Saturday morning, just hours after Oregon lifted its mask mandate, Kevin Weaver had what might have been the hundredth version of the same …
A ninth-seeded team without even one senior played suffocating defense and showed the patience to find its best shooter, not rattled by the ne…
Popular video sharing app TikTok probably isn’t the first place you’d check to see what the Albany Police Department is up to. But for nearly …
A public march will be held at the Corvallis Fred Meyer at noon Saturday, March 12 to call awareness to alleged racial discrimination experien…
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Editor’s note: This editorial was written by the editorial board of the Los Angeles Times. Guest editorials in this space are intended to prov…