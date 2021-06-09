3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $524,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Come & visit this exquisite light and airy home! From wood floors to your very own merry go round you will fall in love with this home! Almost 1200 sq ft of Trex decking system, a gazebo, 28x40 shop w/220 power + 12x16 shed, apple trees, a new roof in 2020, vinyl windows, French doors. This home has a park like setting! Large corner lot, Meticulously maintained, on a dead end, and a Cert. wood stove! View More