3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $525,000

One of the finest neighborhoods in North Albany, and so close to everything: schools, shopping, parks and medical, yet a quiet, tranquil street. This single level home was built with quality craftsman features and has a beautiful, easy-care landscape, huge back deck and formal dining off the entry that could easily be converted into a home office. Cherry kitchen with all new appliances (2021), master in the back and RV pad are just some of the highlights. Natural gas is plumbed to the deck for your grill.

