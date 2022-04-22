 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $525,000

Immaculate single level home in desired Sweetwater Estates neighborhood on larger lot! Room for RV parking w/an extra long driveway. Beautiful open concept! Cozy living room w/gas fireplace & large windows. Spacious Kitchen w/granite counters, large island & stainless steel appliances. Vaulted Master suite w/a soak tub, separate shower, double sink vanity & large walk-in closet. Large yard, UGS & fenced! Great place to live and call home.

