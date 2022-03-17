 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $529,900

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $529,900

Farm life in a convenient location!! 4.57 FLAT acres that is fenced and cross fenced w/ multiple access points and power in a couple different placed. This property features a great RV parking space, shop w/ concrete floors power and a large chicken coop space that you could use for ample reasons! Fresh paint on the interior of the home w/ 3 bed 2 bath, vaulted ceilings, large kitchen and much more! Attached large 2 car garage, 2 sheds! New exterior paint w/ acceptable offer! Call today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News