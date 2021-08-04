3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $535,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Large single level home in desired Millersburg neighborhood. Open floor plan with living room, formal dining room, and family room. Granite countertops with Craftsman style cabinets. Over a 1/4 acre lot with landscaped front and backyard with UG sprinklers, play structure, and shed. RV pad with electric hook up and a 3 car garage for lots of toys. Pull down attic space for more storage in garage.