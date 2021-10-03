3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $539,000

Beautiful Albany Home! Embrace your inner chef with the kitchen boasting lots of pantry space, cabinetry, granite countertops, gas range, & stainless appliances. Many windows overlook your maturely landscaped fully fenced front & backyard. Accommodate your need for space with a bonus room, office & library/den. Separate formal dining & breakfast nook. Quiet neighborhood is close to many trails, & parks. Recent improvements include new exterior painting & roof. Easy commute to Corvallis & desired schools.