 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $539,000

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $539,000

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $539,000

Beautiful Albany Home! Embrace your inner chef with the kitchen boasting lots of pantry space, cabinetry, granite countertops, gas range, & stainless appliances. Many windows overlook your maturely landscaped fully fenced front & backyard. Accommodate your need for space with a bonus room, office & library/den. Separate formal dining & breakfast nook. Quiet neighborhood is close to many trails, & parks. Recent improvements include new exterior painting & roof. Easy commute to Corvallis & desired schools.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News