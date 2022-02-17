 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $539,000

This classic style 1940?s home is located on a 0.28 acre lot in North Albany. Offer 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2786 sq ft with basement, 2 car garage & room for RV Parking. Original hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace in the living room, formal dining room, and gas fireplace in the bonus room! Kitchen offers bright and cheerful windows, ample storage space, gas range, counter space galore and pantry cupboard. Private back deck w hot tub. Gas forced air and more.

