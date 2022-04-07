3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $540,000

Adorable, Completely Remodeled home in coveted North Albany Neighborhood. This home has it ALL! Spectacular Finish Work, Beautiful Hardwood Floors, 2 separate Ensuites, An Outdoor Family Room complete with the warmth of a huge Fireplace and a Gorgeous Primary Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings. Get ready to entertain in the incredible Kitchen which opens to Great Room and Dining area and boasts a large, functional island perfect for Gatherings or for baking. Lg lot w/sm Shop and room for an RV. Won't last long!!