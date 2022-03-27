 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $549,900

Wonderful move in ready home across from North Albany park features an open floor plan, new flooring, new furnace/AC/WH, large walk-in pantry, gas woodstove in living room and a large sunroom. The backyard is ready to entertain with stamped concrete, artificial turf, hot tub, garden beds and fruit trees. Workshop with electrical, nice large storage shed, and on .46 of an acre you have room for an RV and all of your toys! The 3 car garage has a half bath and plenty of storage. Must visit to appreciate!!

