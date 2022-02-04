3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $550,000

This single level 3bed/2bath home in Millersburg features a functional layout, gas fireplace, AC, shed, 3-car garage and lots of natural light. Kitchen w/granite and SS appliances. Main bedroom has dual vanity and a huge closet! Step outside on the covered patio, with expansive sealed concrete patio extension! owned solar panels by Blue Raven dramatically reduced the power bill. Yard was professionally hardscaped with retaining wall, lighting, boulders, and more. 70'long RV pad can fit more than just an RV