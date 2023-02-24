Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Newer beautifully maintained one level home. Vaulted 11' ceilings, open floor plan.Quartz counters in kitchen and island, walk in pantry, SS Appliances. Hand scraped walnut floors, gas fireplace in LR. Carpet in bedrooms. Office/bedroom at entry. Large master suite with dual sinks, quartz counters, tile floors, shower WIC. Home includes solar panels for low power bills. Three car garage and over a quarter acre lot! Raised garden beds, fenced back yard , covered patio. Easy I-5 access
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $589,900
