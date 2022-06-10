 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $625,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. BETTER THAN NEW!! Millersburg/Nehalem-C! Beautiful single level home w/ 3 beds + an office. Great room w/gas FP, 9' ceilings. Kitchen w/island, breakfast bar, granite counters, custom cab, SS appliances & walk in pantry. Master w/ vaults, large bath w/elevated vanity, dual sinks, soaking tub, walk-in closet with custom built-ins, black out blinds. Centrally located laundry room with cabinets. Mud room from tandem 3 car garage. Large covered patio, landscaped & fenced yard, 10x22 shed w/covrd porch, RV pad.

