3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $629,900

Gorgeous View home. Huge chefs kitchen, island, custom pot rack. Family room w/ gas fp on the main. Formal living room & spacious dining room on the main. All millwork was redone & is impeccable. Upstairs is the spacious master bedroom with a recently updated bath, complete w/ a soaking clawfoot tub, Elsa closet org (Mstr & Hall). Extra room could be the 4th bed/office. Oversized garage w/ unfinished upstairs loft area. RV parking with 50 amp plug. Beautiful landscaping, fully fenced yard & UGS.