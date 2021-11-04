 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $635,000

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $635,000

Rare opportunity to own a beautiful home right on a lake in North Albany! Tall ceilings and lots of light in this one level 3 BD 2 BA house. Open floor plan that maximizes the incredible views of the lake from the master bedroom, master bath, great room, dining room, and kitchen. Master suite includes deck, gas fireplace, large walk-in closet, and jetted tub. Oversized 2 car garage with a workshop/nook area. Peaceful and secure gated neighborhood. Don't miss out on this one!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News