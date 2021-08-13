Come see it before its too late! Beautiful Millersburg home with custom touches, gourmet kitchen with solid granite counter tops, 5x7 walk in master shower, amazing outdoor entertaining space complete with covered patios, fire pit, pavers, 30x40 1200 sq ft insulated shop with 2-12 doors, loft, heat/AC, 110v/220v, same siding as house. Easy commuting to Salem & Albany.
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Oregon State University is moving into a new round of construction.
- Updated
The COVID-19 delta variant is spreading so fast that it will hit most of the state's unvaccinated population before the six weeks needed to be…
- Updated
HARRISBURG — A barn north of town was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon, but officials said it would take all night if not into the next d…
- Updated
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch from noon on Wednesday through 10 p.m. Saturday for the Coast Range, the mid-W…
- Updated
Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday ordered a return to a state requirement that face masks be worn indoors in public places beginning Friday.
- Updated
Larry O’Neill, Oregon state climatologist, said this week’s heat wave won’t break records but is still an indicator of a troubling trend.
The United States Fish and Wildlife Service published a study in 2016 that Corvallis resident Jimmy Flatt could never quite let go of. It foun…
- Updated
Oregon State University has shifted gears on mask requirements on campus.
- Updated
On a cool Monday morning in the Coast Range an excavator lodged in what seemed an impossible spot deftly set down massive Douglas fir logs int…
- Updated
Doctor William “Bud” Pierce is no stranger to running for governor, but he hopes the second time’s the charm. After an unsuccessful run agains…