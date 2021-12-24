 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Western Interlock

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $675,000

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $675,000

Fantastic, newer construction in SW Albany. Built by local custom home builder known for his exquisite attention to detail and quality craftsmanship. With the primary ensuite on main floor, 2 add'l ensuites upstairs and a complete guest qtr over garage, you'll have room for everyone. Hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, upstairs loft, spacious vaulted ceilings, lovely covered patio; this home truly has it all! 625 SF Guest Qtr not included in total SF. Run, don't walk. This one will not last long!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Dec. 19)

Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Dec. 19)

Raspberries to changes with math instruction at the Corvallis School District, and to the Benton County Planning Commission for denying an expansion of the Coffin Butte landfill.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News