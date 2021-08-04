3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $699,999

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. All main floor living, 3+ bonus + den/office, conveniently located in a quiet N. Albany with easy access for commuting. The home was custom built with quality in mind including engineered h/w floors, wool carpeting, gorgeous tiling and stunning light fixtures. The kitchen has 2 ovens, gas range, mini-fridge and a large pantry. The Owner's Suite is spacious, the Ensuite has a soaking tub and walk-in shower, along with a large walk-in closet. There are so many features, be sure not to miss the virtual tour.