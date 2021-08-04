 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $699,999
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $699,999

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $699,999

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. All main floor living, 3+ bonus + den/office, conveniently located in a quiet N. Albany with easy access for commuting. The home was custom built with quality in mind including engineered h/w floors, wool carpeting, gorgeous tiling and stunning light fixtures. The kitchen has 2 ovens, gas range, mini-fridge and a large pantry. The Owner's Suite is spacious, the Ensuite has a soaking tub and walk-in shower, along with a large walk-in closet. There are so many features, be sure not to miss the virtual tour.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News