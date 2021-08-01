3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $725,000

Possibilities Are Endless On This Private 5.82 Acre Developable Horse Property. Country Cozy Single Story Home With 3 Bed And 1.5 Bath Amongst The Trees With Multiple Outbuildings. Looking For Space? It's All Here With Investment Opportunities Galore; Farm, Horses And Pasture! Live In Millersburg With The Feel Of Country Living! City water and sewer available, buyers due diligence on buildability.