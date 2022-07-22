3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $765,000

This custom built home is truly made for entertaining & everyday living. The open floor plan offers the island kitchen w/ mahogany cabinets as the heart of the home, adjoining the great room & dining room. Imagine the ambience of the gas fireplace while working in the den. Porcelain tile flooring, central vac, & tankless water heater. A covered porch, 3 covered patios, firepit & sheds in the fenced backyard w/ gate access. Keep your landscaping luscious affordably w/ the irrigation well & drip system.