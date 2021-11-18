3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $779,900

Charming Modern Farmhouse in North Albany. The Wrap-around Porch Leads Lovely Views From All Directions. Every Room Has A View. Great Room w/Open Concept Kitchen Is Completed w/Carrara Marble, SS Appliances, Open Shelving & Island Kitchen. Main Level Master Suite Features Jetted Tub, Double Vanity, Double Closets & Direct Access to Poolhouse - Inground Salt Water Pool. Upstairs Has 2 Generous Bedrm, Den & Full Bathrm. Huge Garage/Shop 3000 Sqft w/400 Amp. Minutes to the River & Country Club.