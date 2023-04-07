This luxury North Albany home features: A chef’s kitchen w/large butler pantry, double ovens, lots of storage/counter space, and more. Primary bath features: walk-in shower, dual vanity, and large walk-in closet. The 988sf 3rd garage is great for a workshop/gym; has epoxy floors and Sauna! Insulated Concrete Form construction in the basement, open concept, Cascade views, main level living, central vac, large covered deck, mature landscaping, designed for a 4th bedroom, and so much more. Check out the video!