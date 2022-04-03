 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $99,500

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $99,500

Split bedroom floorplan in this well cared for double wide located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Double pane windows throughout. Newly installed walk-in bathtub for easy access bathing. Covered deck leads to yard area that is great for entertaining and/or gardening. Carport has enclosed storage/workshop area with power. All age park has community center with lots of amenities. Start the process now to make this your NEW HOME!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gift shopping for a partner's ex

Gift shopping for a partner's ex

Q: My partner has a very cordial relationship with her ex. They adopted a child together and share custody now, so I am with their son quite often. I have had a strained relationship with my partner's ex, and something has come up recently that has really thrown me. My partner travels for work and has very little down time. She will not be able to buy a birthday present for their son's mother, so she has asked me to take their son out to buy the present. This just sounds weird to me and makes me really uncomfortable. What's good ex-etiquette?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News