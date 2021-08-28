Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Chance to own 20 acres on Crooked Creek. 3br 2ba Manufactured home up a private drive. Room for shop and garden. Recent timber cruise shows over 260,000 bf of timber. Home is 1998 and has a large living area that opens to the dining. Kitchen with breakfast nook. Master suite with tub/shower, additional bedrooms are at the other end of the house. Roof approximately 10 years old. Beautiful property backs to BLM land.
3 Bedroom Home in Alsea - $479,000
