3 Bedroom Home in Blodgett - $450,000

*****Fantastic home on almost 5 acres!!***** 3 large bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, Nicely laid out kitchen with an island, separate breakfast nook and lots of windows allowing for sunshine to beam through or admire the surrounding mature lantern trees and forest. Living area has a built in bookcase that covers an entire wall and plenty of room for that overstuffed couch and chairs while enjoying the handsome pellet stove to keep you warm. Double car garage that can accommodate most full size trucks and a workshop attached off the back with power for all those fun projects. Lots of fruit trees, beautiful foliage, large pond and fire pit make this the perfect oasis. Parking for your RV (with electrical hookups), boat, and toys. Plenty of room so bring your dreams and let the journey begin!!