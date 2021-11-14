*****Fantastic home on almost 5 acres!!***** 3 large bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, Nicely laid out kitchen with an island, separate breakfast nook and lots of windows allowing for sunshine to beam through or admire the surrounding mature lantern trees and forest. Living area has a built in bookcase that covers an entire wall and plenty of room for that overstuffed couch and chairs while enjoying the handsome pellet stove to keep you warm. Double car garage that can accommodate most full size trucks and a workshop attached off the back with power for all those fun projects. Lots of fruit trees, beautiful foliage, large pond and fire pit make this the perfect oasis. Parking for your RV (with electrical hookups), boat, and toys. Plenty of room so bring your dreams and let the journey begin!!
3 Bedroom Home in Blodgett - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jonathan Smith had made his way over to shake coaching counterpart David Shaw’s hand following Oregon State's 35-14 Pac-12 football win over S…
Two years after the collision, an Albany man has been arraigned on manslaughter and assault charges for the death of a cyclist as he traveled …
Family weekend certainly started with a splash for some in Corvallis.
A Lebanon woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate-5.
Stanford has a quarterback carousel that seems to have possibly stopped on a true freshman entering Saturday’s Pac-12 football game at Oregon State.
'I thought that there was maybe a 5% chance that we would be sold. Now, it’s much greater than 5%.'
Detectives interviewed the suspects, victim and two other customers at the 7-Eleven that night. Not all the stories matched up.
The Oregon State women’s basketball program officially welcomed its highest-rated class of recruits on Wednesday.
Two men have been arrested in Linn County on suspicion of possessing almost 3,000 pounds of marijuana, estimated to be worth around $2.2 milli…
The National Weather Service is forecasting 1-2 inches for the Willamette Valley in a 24-hour period, and the Coast Range and Cascade Mountains may get 3-6. Find out when.