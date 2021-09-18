New price! Here's your opportunity to own a well cared for, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an office. The home offers an open concept with a spacious kitchen, tons of storage, master suite complete with a full bath and walk in closet with built in's. Great separation of space, good sized bedrooms, and indoor laundry. Enjoy a quiet evening on the expansive back deck overlooking the easy maintenance back yard. This home is located at the edge of town with easy access to I-5, Eugene/Albany/Corvallis.
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $280,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A prominent Corvallis builder of student housing is facing a city violation order that might require significantly reworking a new unit built …
- Updated
Kerri Tatum, the secondary education director of Greater Albany Public Schools, submitted her letter of resignation last Thursday morning to i…
- Updated
All lanes of Interstate 5 in Salem are closed at the D Street overpass “for a law enforcement action,” according to a flash alert by the Orego…
- Updated
The FBI has arrested an Albany man for allegedly threatening an Oregon public official regarding COVID-19 vaccines and other matters.
- Updated
Two Benton County residents have been added to Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
- Updated
Germaine Joseph-Hays, assistant principal of Corvallis High School, is one of 66 educators selected nationwide for the Fulbright Teachers for …
- Updated
A "bid-rigging" scheme dreamed up by a New York money manager bilked millions out of Oregon's pension program, state officials allege.
Reader RS sends this: "We read your column in our local paper and are wondering if you could give us suggestions for the best breakfast that has protein, fiber, tastes good(!) and is fairly quick/easy to prepare. Kashi isn't doing it for us! Any ideas are most appreciated!”
- Updated
Mushrooms were growing out of the doors and an elk ended up plastered on the hood, but all that was a good thing Thursday morning at Linus Pau…
- Updated
Three Oregon State University Corvallis campus buildings were evacuated and closed Tuesday afternoon after a contractor hit a gas line while w…